Hastings talent helps England beat Scotland

Badminton talent Cathy Bargh helped England to victory over Scotland.

The well-known locally-based player was part of the England team which defeated Scotland in the 21st masters international match for the McCoig Trophy.

England won 23-6 overall, factoring in the matches across all of the age groups from over-40s to over-65s, at York Railway Institute.

Bargh played her part by winning the over-55 women’s singles. She recovered from 11-4 down in the first game to triumph 21-14, 21-16 against Jill Smith.

Not content with that, Bargh went on to win the over-55 women’s singles in the Yorkshire Masters Gold tournament at the same venue later in the day.

She won all four of her matches in the five-player event, beating Kerry Mullen 21-7, 21-7, Smith 19-21, 21-7, 21-16, Susan Tooke 21-8, 21-16 and, in what was effectively the final, Linda Wood 21-9, 21-9.

Bargh returned the following day to reach the final of the over-55 women’s doubles alongside Viv Gillard.

After a very long wait to go on court, the number one seeds topped group A with two wins out of two. They beat Ann Jenkins and Wood 21-10, 21-17, and Mullen and Tooke 21-16, 21-13.

Bargh and Gillard were edged out by national champions and number two seeds Chris Summers and Tracy Walker 21-17, 16-21, 13-21 in the final.

The results continue the considerable success Bargh enjoyed last year, when she won singles gold and doubles silver at the 24th English National Masters Championship, singles silver at the European Seniors Championships and singles gold at the 102nd All England Seniors Open Championships.

Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, she will attempt to defend her All England title next month before travelling to Poland in August for the World Masters Championships.

Bargh is a professional badminton coach at Summerfields Leisure Centre, where pay and play badminton badminton sessions are available mornings, afternoons, evenings and weekends.