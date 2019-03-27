Hastings talent wins national title

A West Hill Boxing Club young prospect has won a national title.

Huma Caglayan was victorious at the England Boxing National Junior Championships 2019 in Yorkshire on Sunday.

Ben Moore (right) with opponent Harry Boutell

The 14-year-old clinched the female under-70 kilos title by beating Leah Carter, from Parkstone ABC, on a split points decision at the Magna Science and Adventure Centre, Rotherham.

West Hill coach Dave Bishop said: “She doesn’t get a lot of bouts, but she did the club proud. She boxed very well and she’s a really nice girl.”

Caglayan lost the first round against an opponent who was slightly taller than her, but she came out with a real spirit in the second round and was catching her opponent with combinations to the head and body all the way through.

The pattern continued in the last round and by the end Caglayan, who is a nice, neat boxer, was a convincing winner.

Liam Holden (right) with opponent Blake Binskin

She has been asked by the England selectors to do some training in Birmingham and being selected for the European Championships is a possibility.

Caglayan has been boxing for around three years at West Hill Boxing Club, where she is coached by Ben Pettet, and the Helenswood Academy pupil has won all four of her bouts.

Another West Hill boxer, Jesse Smith (15 years, 42 kilos), was beaten on a unanimous points decision by a strong opponent in the form of Dylan Murphy, from Hall Green ABC in Birmingham, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, West Hill trio Sam Albuazy, Liam Holden and Ben Moore were victorious at a club show in Sandwich, Kent.

The powerful Moore (13 years, 49 kilos) beat Harry Boutell (Tunbridge Wells) via a second round stoppage, while Holden (16 years, 54 kilos) completely outboxed opponent Blake Binskin (Margate) with some good skills to earn a unanimous points win.

Senior boxer Albuazy beat Charlie Bailey (2nd Battalion Rifles, Ireland), also on points. Bailey was tall and very fit, but Albuazy boxed really well and completely dominated all the way through.

West Hill will host the weigh-in for the Schools’ Championships at their gym in Whitefriars Road next Monday night.

The club will also stage the Sussex round of the competition as part of the bouts on its own open show at Hollington Community Centre on Saturday April 6.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions/under-16s. Doors will open at 6.30pm and the boxing will start at 7.30pm.