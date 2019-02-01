Hollington Gymnastics Club coach wins national award

Hollington Double Mini Trampoline Club’s head coach was among the winners at the British Gymnastics National Awards.

Michael Gevaux was recognised for his contribution to gymnastics when he scooped the National Volunteer Award last weekend.

He said: “It’s a great privilege to work in the sport and work with a great number of people that do volunteer.

“Volunteering does mean working week in, week out, but it’s seeing the smiles on the gymnasts’ faces as they recognise what they’ve achieved. That makes it all worthwhile.

“For anyone thinking of volunteering, I’d say that it’s absolutely priceless to do it. It’s a great opportunity and you have some brilliant experiences.”

Held at Birmingham Town Hall, the awards acknowledged the outstanding achievements made by gymnasts, volunteers, coaches, clubs and community members across the country.

Winners and recipients from grassroots to elite levels were presented with their awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by the face of BBC Breakfast sport, Mike Bushell.

Michael received the National Volunteer Award for his dedication to the sport within Sussex, working tirelessly running clubs and supporting gymnast welfare across the region.

The volunteer, who was also nominated for the National Safeguarding Award, first got involved in gymnastics in 1992 to assist his wife in the running of her own club.

His involvement in club administration, coaching and his role as the region’s welfare officer is all voluntary, and his continued enthusiasm and effort are felt by many.

His involvement in Gatwick Flyers Trampoline Club and now his role as head coach at Hollington Double Mini Trampoline Club in Hastings has provided numerous opportunities for gymnasts over the years.

Event host Bushell said: “It’s been a fantastic evening and wonderful to see Michael recognised for his hard work and contribution to the sport.

“It’s a real privilege to meet and celebrate the success of the inspiring people who make gymnastics happen all over the country.”

British Gymnastics’ patron, The Rt Hon Sir John Major KG CH, who also attended the awards, said: “Gymnastics has the perfect combination of grace, charm and athleticism. But the heroes of the sport go far beyond the remarkable skills of our national gymnasts.

“Behind every gymnast – whether famous or unknown – are the local heroes: parents, coaches, fundraisers, grass-roots helpers and many others, who pour their time and enthusiasm into promoting a sport that captures an ever-growing audience year upon year.”

Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics, said: “I want to congratulate Michael and all of the award nominees, winners and recipients.

“Across the country, members like Michael dedicate their time, skills and enthusiasm to ensure gymnastics thrives, and it is our privilege to host and celebrate these people to show our great appreciation.”