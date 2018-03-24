Mighty Morphett claims county title treble

Rob Morphett has clinched the Sussex County Indoor Bowls Association singles championship for the third year running.

The Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club talent completed a momentous hat-trick by defeating Mark Strong, of Worthing Pavilion IBC, 21-18 in a very tight final.

The match was played at Horsham & Distict IBC on Thursday, last week, having been rescheduled from the previous weekend when Morphett had to take 16-year-old son Ajay to The National Championships in Derbyshire.

Morphett fell 5-0 behind early on, but then won several ends in a row to go in front. Strong replied with several winning ends of his own and the score was level at 17-17 at 20 ends.

Although Strong claimed a single on the 21st end to go in front for the first time since the early stages, Morphett found an extra gear to claim a one, two, one over the the next three ends and be crowned champion once again.

The result continues a golden period for the Morphett family because Rob and Ajay retained the Sussex County Indoor Bowls Association pairs championship the previous Saturday.

They are also through to the National Finals in the family pairs competition after winning the area final.

