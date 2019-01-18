Premier League Darts: Rob Cross to face Peter Wright on opening night

Darts superstar Rob Cross will face Peter Wright on the opening night of the 2019 Unibet Premier League following the announcement of the fixtures this morning (Friday).

The former world champion from St Leonards will take on Wright, who he replaced as world number two in November, in Newcastle on Thursday February 7.

Cross will play reigning European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals winner James Wade on night two in Glasgow seven days later.

New world champion and world number one Michael van Gerwen lies in wait on night three in Dublin on Thursday February 21.

Cross will then face Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney, World Championship runner-up Michael Smith, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, Grand Slam of Darts winner Gerwyn Price, former Champions League winner Mensur Suljovic and World Matchplay champion Gary Anderson.

The Unibet Premier League is darts’ widest-reaching tournament and features 10 of the sport’s leading players.

Seventeen nights will be held from February-May as players compete for spots in the Play-Offs to battle for the prestigious title.

Following Judgement Night’s elimination of the bottom two players, the remaining eight players will then do battle for Play-Off places by facing each other once more in the league phase, with fixtures to be confirmed after the second night in Rotterdam.

The top four players from the final league table then progress to compete in the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Rob Cross’s 2019 Unibet Premier League fixtures: February 7 (Newcastle) Peter Wright, February 14 (Glasgow) James Wade; February 21 (Dublin) Michael van Gerwen; February 28 (Exeter) Daryl Gurney; March 7 (Aberdeen) Michael Smith; March 14 (Nottingham) Raymond van Barneveld; March 21 (Berlin) Gerwyn Price; March 27 (Rotterdam) Mensur Suljovic; March 28 (Rotterdam) Gary Anderson.