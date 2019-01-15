Ricky Hatton: Ex-world champion coming to Hastings

A multiple world boxing champion will be coming to Hastings this spring.

An evening with Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, presented by TCL Management and in association with MDA Promotions, will take place at East Sussex College Hastings on Friday March 22.

Tickets, which include a two-course meal, are priced from £50. Call 01424 235235 or 07429 579601, or email tom@tclmanagement.com

Hatton is a former professional boxer who competed from 1997 to 2009 and had one comeback fight in 2012. He has since worked as a boxing promoter and trainer.

During his boxing career he held multiple world championships at light-welterweight and one at welterweight.

Hatton, 40, is ranked by BoxRec as the best British light-welterweight of all time, the third best in Europe and 11th best worldwide.

In 2005 he was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine, the Boxing Writers’ Association of America and ESPN.