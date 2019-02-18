Rob Cross and Adrian Gray perform well in tour event

Two top players from St Leonards reached the latter stages of the latest Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) ProTour event.

Rob Cross made it to the semi-finals and Adrian Gray got to the last 16 of Players Championship Four at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan yesterday (Sunday).

Adrian Gray made it to the last 16 after a trio of victories

Former world champion and current world number two Cross achieved 100-plus averages in five of his six matches.

He averaged 101.6 in his 6-4 first round victory over Marko Kantele and 105.9 during a 6-2 second round win against Robert Owen which included an 11-darter.

Cross then saw off Alan Tabern 6-1 in round three with a 101.4 average before beating Jonny Clayton 6-3 in the last 16 with a 96.0 average and Kyle Anderson 6-2 in the quarter-finals with a 100.8 average.

The 28-year-old averaged 105.4 against Dimitri Van den Bergh in the semi-finals, but it wasn’t enough to prevent his young Belgian opponent winning 7-5.

Gray enjoyed his best run since earning his tour card last month by winning three matches to reach the last 16.

He firstly came from 3-1 down to beat Ryan Searle 6-3, then won the last two legs to edge past Ryan Searle 6-5 before recovering from 3-0 behind to pip Scott Baker 6-5. Gray’s progress was halted by a 6-0 loss against Matthew Edgar.

The previous day, Cross reached the last 32 of Players Championship Three at the same venue.

He firstly edged out Yordi Meeuwisse 6-5 with the aid of an 11-darter and then averaged 107.9 during a 6-3 second round win over Ryan Harrington.

Cross saw a 5-3 lead turn into a 6-5 defeat against John Henderson despite averaging 106.5 with an 11-darter, 12-darter and two 13-dart legs.

Gray lost 6-4 to Ryan Meikle in round one despite winning three of the first four legs.