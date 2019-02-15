Rob Cross: I’m here to play and play properly

Rob Cross said he’s ‘here to play and play properly’ after recording his first win of the 2019 Unibet Premier League.

The world number two from St Leonards was an impressive 7-4 victor against James Wade on night two of the elite roadshow competition in Glasgow yesterday (Thursday).

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Cross said: “I lost my smile last year; everything was different.

“But I’ve come into this year, I’ve built a lovely relationship with my little girl - I feel on top of the world for that - I see my kids regularly. I have to admit I’m here to play, I’m here to play properly. I feel great.”

Cross is playing in the Premier League for the second time in 2019 having reached the semi-finals of last year’s competition when he was the reigning world champion.

“I walked into the Premier League last year and I have to admit I didn’t have a clue what I was doing,” he continued. “I didn’t know what to do, what was next up the following week and it’s a horrible situation to be in when you don’t know where you’re going.

“It’s ruthless, it’s very ruthless. The Premier League’s the nine best players in the world and then you’ve also got the mishaps (contenders) that are going to cause us trouble. I’m looking forward to it, I’m really feeling great.”

Cross averaged 102.58, hit four 180s and was successful with 50% of his attempts at a double in beating reigning European Championship and World Series of Darts Finals winner Wade.

“I missed a couple of darts early, maybe a little bit nervous there, but I’m working hard on my game and it’s paying off,” he added. “I’m playing well, I’m playing some good stuff.”

The 28-year-old will face world number one and new world champion Michael van Gerwen on night three of the Premier League in Dublin next Thursday.