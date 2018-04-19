Robertson drawn against two-time world champ

Jimmy Robertson has been drawn against a two-time champion in round one of the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

The Bexhill cueman was handed a meeting with Mark Williams in the draw for the sport’s blue riband event, which was made today (Thursday) lunchtime.

The best-of-19-frames match will get underway at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from 2.30pm on Tuesday, with the second session at 10am on Wednesday.

Williams has risen to seventh in the world rankings having enjoyed a splendid 2017/18 season. The Welshman has reached the quarter-finals or better in eight tournaments, winning the German Masters and Northern Ireland Open.

Williams has also won his last six matches against Robertson, the most recent of which came at the aforementioned German Masters in February - when Robertson reached his first full ranking event quarter-final.

Robertson booked his place at The Crucible by winning three matches in the qualifiers over the past week, including a terrific 10-7 victory over Williams’ compatriot Michael White in the final round yesterday.

The 31-year-old will be making his fourth appearance on the sport’s biggest stage and will be seeking his first victory.

