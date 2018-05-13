Runners set for Hastings five-mile race

The 13th running of the Hastings Runners Five-Mile Road Race will take place this morning (Sunday).

The race will start at 10.30am from outside Hastings Town Hall and the runners will follow a seafront course before returning to the Town Hall for the finish.

All finishers will receive a bespoke 13th anniversary commemorative medal and there will be cash prizes for the various category winners.

All race proceeds will go to St Michael’s Hospice and more than £50,000 has been raised in total from previous races.

Hastings Runners are thankful to main sponsor Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, and all the businesses, individuals and the many runners who have supported the event down the years.

