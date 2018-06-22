Small Hastings team produces some big performances

A small Hastings Athletic Club team produced some great performances in a Youth Development League match at Woodford Green, Essex, on Sunday.

Erika Body won the under-15 girls’ 800m in two minutes and 36 seconds, while Shannon Hopkins-Parry and Carlos Nieto-Parr triumphed in their respective 1,500m events.

Jonas Judah prevailed in a thrilling 800m race, clocking an impressive personal best for a 13-year-old of 2:16. Judah led the whole way and although his nearest rival came round him near the end, Judah dived at the line to win by the smallest of margins.

Under-13 athlete Jack Jackson came second overall in the javelin with a throw of 19.46m - a fantastic achievement given that he’d never thrown the javelin before.

He was a little reluctant to do the event, but to everyone’s surprise, he excelled and there appears to be more to come from this young man.

Idil Karasahin clocked a PB of 13:16 - and a AAA’s grade four performance - in the under-13 girls’ 75m sprint.

The next meeting will again be at Woodford on Saturday July 21.

Hastings AC will be fielding a strong team, meanwhile, at its next Southern Athletics League Division Three South East fixture in Lewes tomorrow (Saturday).

Hastings AC performed well in the first two matches of the summer, finishing second in Wimbledon last month after winning the opener in Carshalton.

The club will be targeting another strong showing tomorrow to boost its quest for promotion.

