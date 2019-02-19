South Saxons celebrate 10th successive win

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team made it 10 wins in a row with a 4-2 victory at home to Gillingham Anchorians on Saturday.

The result means Saxons have now beaten every other team in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 consecutively.

They remain second in the table - behind leaders Ashford on goal difference and a point ahead of third-placed Marden Russets - having played a game more than both.

The game began at a frantic pace and the opening 10 minutes were nerve-wracking for both defences. Saxons then took control, but scoring opportunities frequently went begging.

Saxons did, however, reach half time two goals up. Lloyd Williams combined with Andrew Acott to score the opener and Acott got the second with a strike from the top of the D.

The message at half time was more of the same and Saxons duly added a third goal shortly after the restart. A well-worked short corner routine was finished off by Alex Coombs.

Fourth-placed Gillingham - the last team to beat Saxons back in November’s reverse fixture - scored two very scrappy goals to give themselves hope of an unlikely comeback.

Saxons’ response was brilliant, with all 13 players in the matchday squad keeping calm and looking for a fourth goal to kill the game off.

It eventually came around 10 minutes from time, with Williams this time finishing off a corner routine for his second of the afternoon.

Saxons - the division’s highest scorers - managed to see out the game comfortably in the end to remain very much in the title picture.

Their four remaining games are all against sides in the bottom six of the table, starting with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Folkestone II this coming Saturday.