Action from South Saxons' 1-1 draw at home to Eastbourne 1a

South Saxons ladies versus Eastbourne 1a in pictures

South Saxons Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team maintained its six-point lead at the top of the table with a 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Eastbourne 1a.

Saxons remain unbeaten in Sussex Ladies’ Hockey League Division One all season and seven points from their remaining four matches will secure the title. Pictures by Justin Lycett

