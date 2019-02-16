South Saxons seek 10th consecutive victory

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team is gunning for a remarkable 10th consecutive victory.

In-form Saxons will host fourth-placed Gillingham Anchorians - the last team to beat them back in November’s reverse fixture - today (Saturday). Push-back at Horntye Park is 1.30pm.

Saxons, who have lost just twice all season, rose to second in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 after scoring two late goals to win 4-3 away to Mid Sussex last weekend.

Paddy Cornish’s side is now a point above Marden Russets and behind leaders Ashford on goal difference having played a game more than both. Marden and Ashford drew with each other last weekend.

Saxons have five matches remaining and the last four of them are against teams in the bottom five of the league table.

South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 top five (played-points): 1 Ashford 14-35 (+29 goal difference), 2 SOUTH SAXONS 15-35 (+21), 3 Marden Russets 14-34 (+30), 4 Gillingham Anchorians 13-27 (+10), 5 Canterbury [3] Pilgrims 14-24 (+17).