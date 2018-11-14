South Saxons up to fourth after beating Folkestone

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team returned to winning ways at Horntye Park on Saturday.

Saxons triumphed 3-1 at home to bottom-of-the-table Folkestone seconds to go fourth in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2.

Saxons captain Paddy Cornish weighs up his options

Saxons started brightly, dominating possession and forcing Folkestone into their half.

See also: * South Saxons power to 9-1 win over Mid Sussex

* Hastings United power to 5-0 victory against Herne Bay

* Hastings United edged out by Cray Wanderers in top two tussle



Wide players Nick Taylor, Oli Cornelius, Gavin Cload and Chris Meredith were seeing plenty of the ball, and the pressure up-front from Jamie Busbridge, Lloyd Williams and Alex Coombs was causing the Folkestone defence to become very nervy when in possession.

The breakthrough occurred when Paddy Cornish lifted a ball over the packed midfield to Busbridge, who held the ball up well before finding Andrew Acott. He then took the ball into the D and delivered a powerful strike low across the goalkeeper.

A lapse in concentration from Saxons led to Folkestone scoring from close range, but that was the closest the visitors would come for the remainder of the match.

Gavin Cload on the ball at Horntye Park on Saturday

Saxons went 2-1 up before half time. A short corner strike from Williams was saved by the goalkeeper only for the rebound to be pounced upon determinedly by Busbridge.

After the break, Saxons played almost all of their hockey in the Folkestone half, but found the 11 men behind the ball hard to break down in open play.

Chances came for Acott, Coombs, Busbridge and Williams, but it took a set-piece to extend the score. A well-worked short corner routine saw Coombs play a neat one-two with Jon Meredith before flicking high into the net.

Folkestone tried meekly to threaten in Saxons’ half, but Dave Waters, Mike Sutton and man of the match Paddy Cornish negated any chances on goal.

Saxons looked destined to finish with a few more goals, but some outstanding saves from the Folkestone goalkeeper, and Williams, kept the score at 3-1.

Saxons are without a fixture this coming Saturday due to the pre-season withdrawal of Sutton Valence and will return to action away to Holcombe on Saturday November 24.