South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team ended the unbeaten record of table-topping opposition on Saturday.

Saxons produced their best performance of the season so far to triumph 3-1 at home to South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 leaders Ashford.

Andrew Acott pressurises an Ashford opponent Horsham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Will Orr tracks the Ashford player in possession Horsham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Jon Meredith tussles for possession Horsham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Nick Taylor shapes up to drive the ball forward Horsham JPIMedia Buy a Photo

