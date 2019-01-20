South Saxons v Marden Russets in pictures

Third-placed Saxons followed up their 3-1 win at home to leaders Ashford last weekend with a hard-earned 4-3 victory over second-placed Marden Russets in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 yesterday.
South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team defeated top two opposition for the second successive Saturday.
