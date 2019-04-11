St Leonards talent on track at Oulton Park

Motorcycle racer Nick Whitcher produced a solid showing in round two of the BMCRC Championship.

The St Leonards-based rider achieved finishes of seventh and eighth in the clubman class at Oulton Park Circuit in Cheshire.

Whitcher had never previously ridden at Oulton Park and went in blind with only one practice day, during which he realised how hard and physical the circuit is.

Acknowledging it wasn’t the sort of track you could learn in one day, he was hoping for top 10 finishes given his unfamiliarity.

Whitcher qualified seventh, which he was satisfied with under the circumstances, and he finished race one in the same position.

He also started race two from seventh and had a race-long battle to maintain the position. Despite beating his previous lap time by 1.5 seconds, Whitcher was overtaken on the last lap and had to settle for eighth.

From Oulton Park in north-west England, he then embarked on a 26-hour drive to Almeria in Spain for three days of testing in the sun.

Whitcher tried some new things out and learnt a lot, so he is looking forward to the next round at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire in two weeks’ time.

He wished to say a big thank you to MSS Performance for their help at Oulton Park.