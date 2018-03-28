Super Saxons blast eight second half goals

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team scored eight second half goals to thrash Folkestone seconds 8-0 on Saturday.

Alex Coombs led the way with a hat-trick as Saxons rounded-off their home programme in South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 with their biggest win of the season.

Mark Short tries to cut out a Folkestone II pass in the Horntye Park sunshine.

Saxons missed a few chances early on and allowed Folkestone to attack the home goal, with goalkeeper Mike Sutton making a few key saves. George Eldridge picked up two cards for poorly-timed tackles.

Saxons reached half time feeling they ought to have been ahead having enjoyed the bulk of the possession and territory during the first half, albeit without being able to break through.

After some strong words from captain Paddy Cornish and coach Paul Meredith during the break, Saxons continued to dominate possession in the second half with some good passing hockey.

The deadlock was broken when forward Jamie Busbridge got on the end of a reverse stick shot from Coombs to guide the ball home.

George Eldridge stretches to make a tackle during South Saxons' 8-0 victory.

Andrew Acott then scored his first goal with a well-placed reverse stick shot after a classic run through the middle.

An injury to defender Alex ‘the ardvark’ Short meant Saxons had to reshuffle the back line, but they went 3-0 up when Coombs broke through and placed a reverse stick shot into the corner of the goal.

The floodgates duly opened as Folkestone’s heads dropped. Tobias Reed showed some dancing skills to spin his marker before flicking the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs for 4-0.

Cornish then got in on the act, reacting quickest after a goalmouth scramble to smash home from close range.

Another Acott special made it 6-0. After going round the goalkeeper and seemingly losing his chance, he smashed the ball home from the tightest of angles - much to the disbelief of the away team and most of his team-mates.

With the goals coming thick and fast, a rebound found Coombs running in to slot into an empty goal for 7-0. Saxons’ man of the match completed his treble with a penalty flick low to the goalkeeper’s right after Nick Taylor was fouled as he drove into the opposition’s D.

A great team performance in the second half, and a fitting last game for the Short brothers before they head off to continue their travels.

With just a trip to second-placed Old Williamsonians on a date to be announced remaining, Saxons are set to finish a very creditable fourth.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)