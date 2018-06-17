Talented Bexhill duo scoop seven medals

Two Bexhill Swimming Club talents won seven medals between them in Dorking.

Kirsty Stewart picked up four medals and Tristan Curtis three at the Leatherhead Swans Annual Gala.

Stewart struck gold in the 50m freestyle with a new personal best time, silver in the 25m freestyle in a new season’s best time, silver in the 25m breaststroke and bronze in the individual medley, as well as coming fourth in the 25m backstroke in a new PB.

Curtis gained gold in all of his three events - 25m backstroke, 25m freestyle and 50m freestyle - all in new season’s best times.

The gala was attended by swimmers from East and West Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Middlesex and London.

Both swimmers were amazed by their improvement in times and are now continuing their training in preparation for the National Championships in Swansea later in the year.

For more information about Bexhill Swimming Club, visit www.bexhillswimmingclub.co.uk

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)