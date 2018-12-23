World Darts Championship: Rob Cross beats Cristo Reyes in straight sets

Rob Cross surged through to the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a straight sets victory tonight (Sunday).

The reigning champion from St Leonards produced another decent display to see off Spanish number one Cristo Reyes by four sets to nil at Alexandra Palace, London.

Cross recorded a 101.72 average, hit five 180s, landed two hundred-plus checkouts and was successful with 55 percent of his attempts at a double.

The world number two clinched the opening set by three legs to one before stepping up a level to take the second set 3-0, aided by a 13-dart hold in the opening leg and a 12-dart break in the second leg which featured a 126 checkout with a bullseye finish.

With 31st-ranked Reyes raising his level too, Cross edged the third set 3-2. The first four legs all went with throw, Cross winning the second leg in 12 darts and the fourth leg in 15, before Cross produced a 13-dart break to take the decider.

Cross also clinched the fourth set 3-2 to wrap up victory, even though Reyes began the set with seven consecutive treble 20s en route to a break of throw.

The 28-year-old Cross roared back with a tremendous 147 outshot for a 12-dart break and a 13-dart hold put him 2-1 up. Reyes stayed alive with a magnificent 10-darter in leg four only for Cross to seal victory with a 76 finish in the next.

Cross, who came through a high quality second round tie against Jeffrey De Zwaan on the tournament’s opening night, will face double world youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh or Luke Humphries in round four on Friday.