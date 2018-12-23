World Darts Championship: Rob Cross set to continue title defence

Some 10 days after his victory in the previous round, Rob Cross will be back in action at the William Hill World Darts Championship tonight (Sunday).

The St Leonards-based superstar will continue his defence of the title with a third round tie against Cristo Reyes at Alexandra Palace, London.

Cristo Reyes stands between Rob Cross and a place in the last 16 of the William Hill World Darts Championship. Picture courtesy Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Cross produced an impressive display as he came from behind to beat Jeffrey de Zwaan by three sets to one in a superb second round match on the tournament’s opening night.

World Matchplay semi-finalist De Zwaan posted the second highest ever losing average in the sport’s blue riband event with 106.09 and hit five 180s.

But it wasn’t enough to get the better of Cross, who averaged 102.93, landed four 180s and was successful with 55% of his attempts at a double.

The world number two will be hoping to reproduce that sort of form when he takes on 31st-ranked Spanish thrower Reyes in the third match of today’s evening session.

Reyes produced a superb comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Austrian youngster Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-2 in his second round encounter on Thursday evening, landing four finishes of more than 100 in the process.

And he will be encouraged by his 6-1 victory over Cross in round one of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals in Minehead last month.

At stake for the winner is a last 16 meeting with double world youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh or Luke Humphries after Christmas.

The William Hill World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel from December 13 until January 1 and worldwide through the PDC’s international broadcast partners.