World Darts Championship: Rob Cross set to face Luke Humphries

Rob Cross will be gunning for a place in the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship tonight (Friday).

The reigning champion from St Leonards will face Luke Humphries in the last 16 of the sport’s blue riband event at Alexandra Palace, London.

The match is the last of the three during the evening session, which gets underway at 7pm.

Cross has been in fine form so far during his defence of the title. He recorded a 101.72 average, hit five 180s, landed two hundred-plus checkouts and was successful with 55 percent of his attempts at a double during his 4-0 third round win over Cristo Reyes on Sunday.

Ten days prior to that the world number two averaged 102.93, landed four 180s and was successful with 55% of his attempts at a double to defeat the excellent Jeffrey De Zwaan 3-1 in round two.

Humphries has performed well above his ranking of 90th on the PDC order of merit during his three victories so far.

He beat Adam Hunt 3-0 in round one, upset 18th seed Stephen Bunting 3-1 in round two and saw off double world youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 in round three yesterday afternoon.

The winner of the Cross versus Humphries match will take on Ryan Searle or 10th seed Michael Smith in the last eight tomorrow.