Young talents earn England trials

Four talented young bowlers players from Bexhill clubs have been invited to perform in England trials over the next couple of months.

Polegrove Bowls Club duo Joanna Watt and Alice Phillimore have been selected for the outdoor Women’s Junior International Trial trial, which will take place at Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa, on Monday May 28.

Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club players Ajay Morphett and Maesi Ramsay.

Watt played in the England team last year and although Phillimore made her England debut indoors during February (when she was part of the England team which won the British Isles Women’s Indoor Bowls Council Ladies’ Under 25 International Series 2018), this is her first outdoor trial.

Phillimore reached the last four of the outdoor Women’s Junior Singles Championship at Leamington last summer before losing to world indoor champion Katherine Rednall. Watt made it to the last 16 of the same competition.

Both players were part of the Polegrove ladies team which reached the county double rink final in 2017 and Watt was part of the county triples winning team.

Two players from Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club, meanwhile, have been invited to an England indoor trial.

Fourteen-year-old Maesi Ramsay will join Ajay Morphett, 16, in an under-18 trial at Rugby IBC on Sunday April 29.

Morphett has played in the England team for the past two years, but this will be the first trial for Ramsay, who was included in Egerton Park’s senior ladies’ Yetton Trophy team this year, and has represented Sussex at under-25 level indoors and outdoors.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)