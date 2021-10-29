Eastbourne Eagles set to be saved

Eagles riders and officials at the fixture that proved the last at home this season, against Plymouth / Picture: Mike Hinves

The last regime was closed in August after running into serious financial problems in a problem-hit season that followed a blank 2020 because of Covid. Now there are hopes that another promoter will take over the reins.

It is a huge boost for Sussex speedway fans, who feared the sport may never return to Arlington after this year's issues.

A statement issued by the club on Friday afternoon said: "It is unlikely that Eastbourne Speedway will be running in 2022, but we are excited to announce that plans are in place to return to ‘Fortress Arlington’ for league racing in 2023.

"The BSPL has agreed to re-issue Trevor Geer with his promoter's licence, based on the fact he had nothing to do with the financial instability that the club suffered this season. Trevor has a team of people helping him to rebuild and raise the funds required to run in 2023.

"People have already come forward pledging support both hands on and financially and this is more than welcome. To that end, any suggestions, offers of help or any other comments you would like to make, please email [email protected] - please do not use this email address for any enquiries relating to the 2021 season.

"Over the coming months we will be looking to be more active on social media, update the club website and carry on working behind the scenes, to bring this amazing club back to track, not just for 2023 but well beyond that."