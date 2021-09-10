Athletics in Hastings is for everyone - from novices to Paralympians

The top four 'red arrows' of HY Runners at the Battle BBB 10k

HY RUNNERS

Ben McCallion of HY Runners produced a dazzling display to win the Battle BBB 10k to cap a fine weekend of running for the club.

McCallion celebrated along the home straight before jumping for joy at the finish line to clock an impressive time of 34:36 on a pleasant but hilly challenging race.

HY's Fiona Norman Brown

It was a triumphant day for HY at Battle with seven of the top 10 places.

Second was William Carey in 35:11, third Oliver Carey in 36:46, fourth Jetgro Joseph 37:01, seventh Leo Cacciatore 38:29, eighth Dan Isted 39:47 and ninth Sam Brown with a PB of 39:49

For the ladies Fiona Norman Brown was sixth lady overall in 47:26.

Dylan Matthews was outright winner in the junior 1k race and Meghan Hopkins Parry was first female home and third outright in the same race.

The Hastings AC beginners' group

Adam Morrisey was top U17 male with 43:44.

Also racing were Terry Puxty 40:42, Paul Matthews 43:00, Joe Moore 45:04, John Badrock 45:39, Paul Gallop 47:02, Chris Castleman 47:32, Becky Mabon, 49:26, Tina Wren 50:00, David Clarke, 50:59, Amanda Bahadur 51:41 John Waterhouse 53:24 & Lisa Buckland 54:12

Also competing in the junior race were Isla Isted, Maddison Boorman and Alexis Boorman.

At the Paddock Wood half marathon Jonathan Hatch was sole finisher for HY with 1:28:55 and Mark Tewksbury took on the challenge of the Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10k in 55:30.

Ivy Buckland took on the incredible Ultra 100k at the South Coast Challenge to complete her run with her brother in an impressive time of 23hr 29mins.

Ollie Goulding completed the 28.2 mile Bates Green Challenge in 5.25.

HY’s OCR team were competing in the Nuts challenge and Barry Buchanan was victorious in the 14k obstacle race in 1:46:03 winning by more than four minutes.

He said: “It took me a bit of time to get going but once I found my legs I pushed on from there and after two near misses it was great to get my first win of the year under my belt.”

Also at the Nuts challenge was Dean Constable and after receiving a nasty wound on his right calf he still finished second overall with 1:42:43.

HY’s Jamie Webb was taking on a half marathon in Bath to launch the Natasha Lewis Foundation and Jamie did his late friend Tash and the club proud by producing a PB of 1:28:54.

HY Runners have expressed their pride and support for member David Weir who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics in the 5000m, 1500m and marathon.

These were Weir’s sixth Paralympics.

His category of T54 proved to be one of the most gruelling both competitively and from a technological point of view, with competitors presenting the latest innovations in wheelchair design.

Weir was hit by a fellow competitor in the final 200m of the 1500m final just as he was poised for a big finish.

A podium position was not possible this time, but Weir’s next outing will be the London Marathon where he will continue to take on the best in the world.

HY said: “We look forward to welcoming Dave and his children back into the HY Runners family where he will remain a true inspiration to us all.”

HASTINGS AC

HAC’s ‘BIG’ (Beginners/Improvers Group) has launched officially after a few trial sessions.

The group has been devised to bridge the gap between the youth groups and the sprint and endurance runners.

The summer months saw a swell in numbers at the club, in the younger groups especially, and a lot of parents and guardians were sitting on the sidelines wanting to get involved and not sure how. Katie Arnold decided to offer something positive for those who had the opportunity to use their time while waiting around – and the idea developed from there.

Jules Lovell is the coach and the group will be dedicated to those who have either never run before but been intrigued, or run a little bit but are keen to have some proper coaching and guidance in a professional environment.

Emma is one parent whose kids joined a year ago and she said she’d been itching to join in but had always just felt too embarrassed and too nervous to get up there as a beginner.

She said: “It only took a couple of sessions for me to feel as comfortable on the track as everybody else looked.

“The atmosphere in this group is so nice and friendly and I feel so comfortable what ever speed I’m at.

“I’m sure the others would say the same. After only a few weeks I’ve managed to do my first ever parkrun which I can’t believe. And I loved it. My kids train at the same time so it’s worked out brilliantly and they’re really proud of me.”

For now the sessions are working towards running a parkrun (5k) as a group. In the pipeline is the idea of developing an off -road and off- track group for the juniors on a Saturday and Jules hopes to extend this group alongside that too.

BIG runs Tuesdays, 5.30pm-6.30pm. The first four sessions are free before you have the option to take up membership. The membership format has been revamped for ease of use and offers good value for money especially for families.