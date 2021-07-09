Barzee's Bewl run is a Hastings Runners highlight

Hastings Runners in their third club championship race of the year at Bewl

Rain made the multi-terrain course even tougher than usual, with muddy conditions on much of the route more akin to winter cross- country.

Star veteran Darren Barzee was first HR member to finish in an impressive time of 2hr 2min.

Other HR times: Ben Park 2.03, Kevin Blowers 2.08; Mark Lutman 2.11; Malcolm Smith 2.16; Charles Bowley 2.22; Ben Sallows 2.22; Matt Smith 2.30; Martin Hurry 2.31; Nina Lambrou 2.34; Sarah Bendle 2.37; Chris Weeks 2.38; Steward Woolford 2.41; Anthony Gardner 2.43; Adrian Barratt 2.45; Simon Weatherley 2.46; Elly Swaine 2.50; Marie Appleton 3.02; Lily Share 3.06; Shana Burchett 3.15; Susan Wilkinson 3.17; Sarah Sellens 3.26; Helen Munday 3.26; Terry Kitson 3.26; Samantha Welfare 3.34; Michelle Krombholz 3.34; Louise Cavill 3.34; Krista Barzee 3.34; Allison Tanner 4.41.

Hastings Runners at the Salomon event - Darren Kilby, Jackie Mannering & Pete Heasman

Three of the club’s leading ultra marathoners – Pete Heasman, Darren Kilby and Jackie Mannering – took on the demanding 100k Salomon Serpent Trail, which featured nearly 1,800m of ascent in the South Downs National Park. The trio completed the event in 16hr 40min.

New club member Will Withecombe had a comfortable victory in the Oliver Curd Charity 10K, finishing eight minutes clear of the runner-up in 40.07 over a course running from Crowhurst Park to the Combe Haven Holiday Park in Hastings.