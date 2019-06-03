Battle ace achieves first win in top national championship

A talented young racing driver from Battle has achieved his first race victory in a prestigious national series.

Will Martin was victorious in the sixth race of the 2019 Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship at Thruxton Motorsport Centre in Hampshire.

The Richardson Racing driver finished six-and-a-half seconds clear of his nearest rival - an unusually emphatic margin of victory in a generally very closely-contested formula.

Hindered by a couple of bits of bad luck, Martin currently lies eighth in the drivers’ championship standings. But the 16-year-old believes he has the pace to be challenging for the overall championship by the season’s end in October.

The next round is at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire on June 15-16, and there will be further rounds at Oulton Park, Snetterton Circuit, Thruxton, Knockhill Racing Circuit, Silverstone Circuit and Brands Hatch.

Martin started his Ginetta journey with an impressive display in the 2018 Scholarship contest as he reached the final day of competition. He went on to sign up for his car-racing debut last year, initially competing as a privateer entrant.

Martin linked up with Richardson Racing for the final four meetings of 2018 and ended the campaign with a handful of top 10 finishes under his belt. He then showed quick pace in winter testing ahead of the 2019 season.

Televised on ITV 4, The Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship is the UK’s longest running and most prestigious junior series, offering the first step on the motorsport ladder for drivers aged 14-17 as they compete on the support bill for the British Touring Car Championship.

The championship is a great springboard for talented young drivers to further their motorsport careers and Martin’s ultimate ambition is to race in the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Martin has been racing since the age of seven having drawn inspiration from his brother, who was a successful kart racer, and his father, who competed in car and kart racing over a number of years.

He is a multiple cadet club championship winner. He was the BiralART UK Karting Series rookie champion and was sixth overall in 2016, and in 2017 he finished eighth in the BirelART UK Karting Series after winning the first round at Whilton Mill, Daventry.

Martin is very grateful for sponsorship from Voiture Car Sales & Service Centre in Sidley, Lining Division Ltd in Bexhill, Trenchline Utilities Ltd in Bexhill, Cobra Insurance Brokers, the Bexhill-based MT Drains Ltd and Bartletts Seat in St Leonards.

Further sponsorship would nonetheless be very gratefully received and any other businesses or individuals wishing to offer their support can email stevemartin28@live.co.uk

As well as racing at a very high level, Martin is currently undertaking his GCSE exams at St Catherine’s College in Eastbourne.