Battle ace wins again in national championship

Rising motorsport star Will Martin claimed another victory in a national series last weekend.

The Battle-based driver followed up his triumph at Thruxton by winning again at Croft in the Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship.

Will Martin celebrates on the podium. Picture courtesy Jakob Ebrey Photography

Martin said: “It was great to get my first win at Thruxton and it meant I came to Croft with a lot of confidence behind me.

“It was important for me to show that Thruxton wasn’t a one off and we have shown here we have the pace to run at the front once again. That’s what have to keep doing now and the points will follow.”

Martin, who drives for the Richardson Racing team, secured a place on the front row alongside points leader James Hedley during the qualifying session in North Yorkshire.

Ahead of the opening race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon, heavy rain hit the circuit, which resulted in the decision being taken to start the action behind the safety car.

It soon became clear that conditions weren’t safe enough to allow the race to continue, with the decision taken to abandon proceedings and delay the race until Sunday.

With improved weather ahead of the start, Martin made the perfect getaway to jump ahead of Hedley on the run to turn one.

The safety car was deployed at the end of the first lap and when the race resumed on lap three, Martin built a slender lead and he maintained his position at the front to secure a second win of the season.

“It was tight at the start with the battle with Hedley into turn one, but I was able to build a lead out front,” added Martin.

“When he came back at me towards the end, it wasn’t easy to keep him at bay and to win again is great. I have to thank all my sponsors and the team, as I couldn’t do it without them.”

The tight nature of the Croft timetable meant the second race of the weekend could not be run and will instead take place at a round later in the season.

Televised on ITV 4, The Michelin Ginetta Junior Championship is the UK’s longest running and most prestigious junior series, offering the first step on the motorsport ladder for drivers aged 14-17 as they compete on the support bill for the British Touring Car Championship.

Martin started his Ginetta journey with an impressive display in the 2018 Scholarship contest as he reached the final day of competition. He went on to sign up for his car-racing debut last year, initially competing as a privateer entrant.

The 16-year-old linked up with Richardson Racing for the final four meetings of 2018 and ended the campaign with a handful of top 10 finishes under his belt. He then showed quick pace in winter testing ahead of the 2019 season.

Martin is very grateful for sponsorship from Voiture Car Sales & Service Centre in Sidley, Lining Division Ltd in Bexhill, Trenchline Utilities Ltd in Bexhill, Cobra Insurance Brokers, the Bexhill-based MT Drains Ltd and Bartletts Seat in St Leonards.