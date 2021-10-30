Beachy Head Marathon is delight for dozen Hastings Runners

Hastings Runners at their club championship race

The 26.2 mile route takes in the beautiful South Downs Way, with a total of 2,750 feet of elevation.

The first Hastings Runner to cross the line was Mark Lutman in a superb time of 4hr 26min.

Ben Brett improved his previous time by an incredible 2.33.

The top finishers at the Woodchurch contest

His time at the weekend of 4:53 continued his strong recent performances.

Also completing this challenging race were Charles Bowley (5:27), Simon Deeprose (5:34), Sarah Holmes (5:39), Corrina Skinner (5:52), Sylvia Hugget (5:52), Elly Swaine (5:54), Ruth Spiller (5:55), Sue Wilkinson (6:03), Helen Munday (6:49) and Lisa Peterson (6:49).

On Sunday the Beachy Head 10k took place and Matt Edmonds claimed first place in a field of 453 runners in a time of 37:54.

Not only did he land the top prize, but he was 90 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Catherine Cowan was marking her return to racing after a spell out injured and completed the challenging course in 1:16:36.

The latest Hastings Runners club championship race took place on Sunday in the form of the Woodchurch 5 and 10-miler.

Fresh off his parkrun PB on Saturday morning, Will Withecombe bounded his way to more glory in a fantastic time of 28:51.

Claire Thomas made it a Hastings Runners double by landing the ladies’ first place (8th overall) in 35:37.

There were top 10 finishes for Darren Barzee (4th - 32:17), John Simcox (6th - 34:46), Michael Norris (9th - 36:01) and Andy Knight (10th - 36:50).

Susan Rae was 12th and 2nd lady in 37:19. Also running in their green and black attire were Simon Weatherly (37:44 PB), Rob Gagyi (42:14), Marie Crawford (43:44 PB), Paul Wadham (46:20) Jacqueline Scott (47:11 PB), Krista Barzee (47:20), Sharon Wadham (47:30), Sue Palmer (52:37) and Catherine Southgate (59:37).

New member Malcolm Smith was the only participant in the 10 mile race, completing the two laps in an excellent time of 1:23:57.