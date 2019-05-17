Bexhill captain: There’s a good feeling around

Bexhill Cricket Club is a good place to be at present, says first team captain Johnathan Haffenden.

Bexhill picked up their first win of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East season at the second attempt with a comfortable victory at home to Hastings Priory seconds last weekend.

Haffenden said: “It’s a good place to be at the moment. There’s a good feeling around. We’ve got a good atmosphere down there this year. A lot of old boys back together, good times off the pitch and on the pitch it takes care of itself.”

Bexhill are third in the early league table and will travel to fourth-placed Portslade tomorrow (Saturday).

“I don’t really know much about Portslade,” added Haffenden. “We’ll just worry about what we’re going to do and if we perform well, it puts us in with a chance of winning the game.

“We always knew the more we play, the more we will grow into the season. First week was a bit rusty, this week we were improving.”

Bexhill may be without in-form opening bowler Stuart Collier, which Haffenden says would be a ‘big loss’, but they hope to welcome back Lloyd Waughman or Richard Harrison.