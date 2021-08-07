Bexhill Rowing Regatta enjoys triumphant return

Rowers enjoyed the regatta action in Bexhill

Blessed with Mediterranean skies and perfect conditions, clubs from around the Kent and Sussex coast gathered together to enjoy some much needed competition.

The local club fared well with the first race of the day, the ladies under-16s quad sculls.

Competing in their first ever race, Taya and Ebony Hutton-Mitchell, Gabrielle Ward, and Hannah Mitchell put up a brave row, coming in second to Worthing.

A crew with considerable emerging talent, there are high hopes there will be much more to come from them in the future.

The rowers team, comprised of Sam Mitchell, Tony Page, Tom Green, Alex Smith and coxswain Andy Bickers, claimed a well-deserved second place in the men’s junior four event. They were presented with the trophy by club chairman Graham Dawes.

Steph Toogood and Willow Johnson picked up a win in the ladies junior pairs, just pipping the Eastbourne crew on the line.

The event took place under the watchful eye of club captain Vinny Hourihane who oversaw a fun day of good competition and excellent camaraderie between the visiting clubs.

The rowers have been severely lacking in competitive racing and the regatta was a welcome return to full racing activities on the water.

The regatta is run under the Coast Amateur Rowing Association rules.

The organisation appoints umpires to ensure compliance with all regulations.

The regatta’s could not take place without an ‘on the water presence’ of the Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards.

Bexhill Rowing Club would like to thank CARA & HVL for their attendance, and parents, friends and supporters for manning the barbecue, cake, tea and coffee stall.

The club would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to sponsors Nick McCorry and family, Graham Dawes, Woodstock Fires, Glen Wilkins, The Dunselma B&B, Barraclough The Opticians, The Bull Inn, Cornerstone Building Contractors, Phil McCorry, Wickham Bistro and Matthews Butchers

Much like all sporting event, coastal rowing has been severely disrupted over the last 18 months.

Last year saw no regattas take place, and sponsorship is the only funding they receive.

