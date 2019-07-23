Bexhill teenager takes gold for England at SIAB International Championship

Pyers Lockwood from Bexhill took another gold medal this year representing England at the SIAB International Championship in Swansea in the 400m hurdles.

The 16-year-old ran yet another personal best time of 54.63 beating the competition from England, Scotland, Wales and the whole of Ireland. His closest challenger was his own England team mate who was some 0.8 seconds behind him at the finish line.

What started out a wet day in Wales, Lockwood was not phased by the weather and although it was still quite windy when he raced, at least the rain had passed.

Pyers led from the front and controlled the race, even though he was slightly off balance on the last two hurdles he pushed on further for the win.

Lockwood is the only UK athlete to break the 55 second mark this year and has now extended his lead on the UK rankings even further after this weekend.

He was one of only two athletes chosen to compete for the English Schools team from the whole of Sussex and it was his first international meeting.

Other famous athletes who competed in the past at the prestigious competition including the likes of Sir Mo Farah, Paula Radcliffe and Adam Gemili.

His next competition will most likely be the Southern Championships in Ashford and then off to the Nationals in Bedford at the end of August where he will be aiming for gold yet again.

