Bexhill triathletes fly the flag at Eastbourne ironman event

It proved to be an exceptionally hot day that really tested everyone involved. It is an iconic event with a swim start from the end of Eastbourne Pier with a return swim leg under the pier finishing towards the bandstand on Eastbourne promenade.

The bike route initially routed up the A22 with a series of loops for the full distance athletes and then a scenic route through Ripe and Arlington.

The two steep climbs at Birling Gap and Beachy Head challenged all athletes.

The run was a flat loop, but, in swelteringly hot conditions, just completing the course was the main aim.

Despite the heat, there were remarkable performances from the club’s two athletes competing in the full ironman distance.

Competitors had to swim for 2.4 miles, cycle 112 miles and then complete a marathon of 26.2 miles

Dan Marshman finished in 11hrs 39mins and 28secs and David Palmer 12.35.57. Both had to dig deep into their reserves and experience to keep going in searing running conditions.

It was an incredible performance from both men with Dan being over 40 and Dave over 50 years of age.

Five more BRT athletes completed the half distance. Competitors had to swim for 1.2 miles, cycle for 56 miles, and complete a half marathon.

First home was the experienced Tim Cox in 6.10.11, with Jane Molton 6.26.53, Tom Brampton 6.27.23, John Molton 6.30.33 and Paul Edworthy, 6.59.17.

BRT also successfully entered two relay teams with the mens team, consisting of Ewan Brett, Mark Mitchell and Will Carey, taking overall first place in 4.22.47.

The ladies relay team, consisting of Suzie Casebourne, Helen Goddard and Sharon Dickson, took second in 5.53.04.

With a number of other club mates marshalling the course it was great for all the competitors to have a friendly face cheering them along.