Bexhill's big bowls bash backed by business

Chamber president Howard Martin is backing Bexhill bowls

Bexhill Chamber have teamed up with several member companies to support the 82nd tournament, the biggest sporting event in Bexhill this summer.

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce president Howard Martin said: “Bexhill Chamber are backing bowls because it is a sport that’s right at the heart of our community. We want to encourage more people to participate and get involved.

“The tournament is a great opportunity for people of all ages to come along and see what the game is all about, chat to people, have a cup of tea or a pint and enjoy a leisurely summer’s afternoon.”

The Chamber are sponsoring the Two Woods Consolation Trophies – cups awarded to runners-up to encourage wider participation.

The tournament, over seven days, involves 179 players across three venues: The Polegrove greens, Sidley and Edgerton Park Spartans.

Players and spectators will come from around the country, including some of the top England national level players, and the tournament is worth about £50k to the local economy.

Bexhill Chamber have joined Birchwood Motors of Eastbourne, Rother District Council and other supporters to bring more hospitality businesses to the event.

The Chamber have secured Oastbrook Vineyards as sponsors while several restaurants will be hosting welcome evenings.