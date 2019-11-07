Cooden Beach present their annual awards evening

Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club held their annual Presentation Evening recently to present the winners of the Club’s internal leagues and tournaments with their trophies and prizes.

In the Club’s Tennis tournament the Men’s Singles was won by Ryan Johnson and with partner Tom Puddefoot also won the Men’s Doubles.

The Mixed Doubles was won by the brother and sister partnership of Steph and Harrison Heaps. Steph Harrison partnered by Amanda Oberheim won the Ladies Doubles and Alexia Rodway won the Ladies singles.

In the veterans (over 40) tournament Martin Menezes won the Men’s Singles and with partner Keith Rodway also won the Men’s Doubles.

Amanda Oberheim and Angie Skiggs won the Ladies Doubles. In the Seniors (over 60) tournament Eric Stevenson won the Men’s Singles and with partner Malcolm Johnson also won the Men’s Doubles.

Lin Backley and Belinda Pettitt won the Ladies Doubles.

Barbara Hickmore won the Ladies Singles in both the veteran and seniors tournaments and partnered by Nick Redman also won the Mixed Doubles in both tournaments.

The drawn Mixed Handicap Doubles was won by Gary Waghorne and Sophie Place.

In the junior tournament the 16 and under winner was Lewis Neal, the 12 and under winner was Eddie Archer-Evans and the 10 and under winner was Harrison Silver.

The Eleanor Pym trophy for the most improved junior went to Oscar Zipperlen and Ananya Jasthy was awarded the Pauline Lane trophy for her consistent effort and enthusiasm throughout the year.

In squash, the Club Championship was won for the second year by Mark Rogers and Dave White won the Gareth Payne Cup.

The Order of Merit, played throughout the season, was won by Graham Voss. The Drawn Doubles played in January was won by Nick Griffith and Tony Capocci and the Club Handicap by Pat Burt.

In last weekend’s tennis matches, both the Cooden Men’s 2nd and 3rd teams won.

The 2nd team of Keith Rodway, Martin Menezes, Jay Baltruschat and Perry Puddefoot won 3-1 against Amhurst’s 2nd team and Cooden’s 3rd team of Paul Shakleton, Nick Bancroft, Sam Rhodes and Barry Ingham won 3-1 against The Green’s 3rd team.

The Ladies 1st team of Amanda Oberheim, Angie Skiggs, Lin Backley and Barbara Hickmore came up against strong opposition from Angmering 1st team and lost 0-4.

Cooden Beach Sports and Social is located in Withyham Road, Bexhill. Enquiries are welcomed on 01424 844180.