Eastbourne 10k: All you need to know about the 2022 race

Around 300 competitors of all abilities will participate with a start time of 8.30am. The seafront dash is from the middle prom, near the Bandstand, taking in much of Eastbourne’s glorious seafront along the lower prom.

Liz Lumber and Sue Fry are race organisers and Lumber said: “ We are so happy to stage the event yet again and our goal is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable run while supporting local charity Matthew 25 Mission.

The charity assists people in need, offering practical help and support to anyone, regardless of race, religion or gender. They provide a listening ear and sympathetic pastoral care with information and advice plus food, clothing and basic necessities. Eastbourne Sea Cadets and the MPCT learners will be helping out during the race alongside 30 friendly volunteers.

The Eastbourne 10k is always a popular race

At the finish, runners will receive a well deserved medal (sponsored by Brewers Decorators) and bag of protein balls sponsored by the Protein Ball Co.

Bananas, water, cava and jelly babies have been donated by Beatty Road Co-op. Wes Mechen of the Tempo Running Shop has again sponsored prizes and Sarah Coppard of Citrus Conveyancing has provided the race numbers.

Photographer Liam Dyson will be snapping the runners in action and Rupert & Lloyd from Ashprint are supplying race T-shirts and vests at a discounted price.

Fry said: “Liz & I and our son Fin are all keen runners and members of Eastbourne Rovers AC. We hope runners enjoy having something to train for and being part of the event while raising money for a worthy local cause.”