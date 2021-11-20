Eastbourne has a new world champion ... in world of clay shooting

Cliff Goodwin and Dionne Rogers celebrate their success in Cairo

A cohort of 17 British shooters flew to Cairo for the 31st Helice world championships, a form of clay shooting.

With a large entry of 321 shooters representing 14 nations, two Britons (pictured) emerged as world champions. Dionne Rogers won the ladies world championship and Goodwin the Seniors.

The event was held at a new shooting complex, which has 10 helice, trap and skeet layouts stretching for over a kilometre.

The week started well for both shooters with Rogers winning the ladies Egyptian Grand Prix with a score of 17/20. Goodwin had to endure a six-way shoot-off after scoring 16 in the seniors but he took bronze. Next was the African Championship with Rogers again winning outright with 22/30. Goodwin finished joint fourth on 24/30 behind fellow British seniors Fergy Watson Hopkinson (silver) and Frank Gammon (bronze).

In the World Championships proper Rogers shot 12/15 on day 1 and 13/15 on day 2 to win with 25/30.

Goodwin on day one scored a 15 and, after a sleepless night, managed a 13 on day two to win the seniors category by a single target.

For Rogers, who is based in Kent but does shoot in Sussex, this, her 8th World Championship win, was especially sweet as she has been working hard to recover top form after a difficult year. For Goodwin, this was his first individual world title after taking international team gold three times