Eight players fail to score as team is all out for 25

Eight players failed to score a run as Bexhill Cricket Club’s second team was all out for 25 on Saturday.

Bexhill were dismissed in just 11 overs to lose by 120 runs at home to the Buxted Park first team which tops 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Four East.

Dominic Carey made 12 at the top of the order, but the next highest scorer for a Bexhill side hampered by first team call-ups for Neil Blatchly and Steve Phillimore was extras with seven.

Bexhill were on nine when the first wicket went down and they were 24-3 at one stage before losing their last seven wickets for one run and the last six without adding to the total.

Darren Colaco finished with 5-19 from six overs for Buxted Park and Bryan Huxley took 3-5 from five. There were also two run outs.

Bexhill had earlier bowled the opposition out for 145 in 35.4 overs, with Byron Smith, Kieran Malone, Matt Peters and Carey taking two wickets each, and Ryan Tomkinson one.

Bottom-of-the-table Bexhill, who were coming off a victory against Little Common Ramblers the previous weekend, will naturally hope for better when they visit the St Peters first team this coming Saturday.