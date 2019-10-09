England Cricket stars surprise young Hastings Player

Young Hastings & St Leonards Priory cricketer Amelia Barrett was surprised by Kate Cross, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight as she was being interviewed about a letter she wrote to the ECB.

The Hastings & St Leonards player wrote to the CEO of the ECB Tom Harrison inquiring about the lack of girl opportunities in the game.

The letter to Harrison included that Amelia was going to continue to try and achieve her dream by continuing to work and hard and improve citing that James Anderson could not have been perfect his first try so she'll aim to try her hardest as well.

Harrison then invited Amelia to come along to the Women's Ashes and watch her idols play and her story was printed in the Women's Ashes' magazine.

Amelia was then invited to film and talk about her experiences in cricket and why she wrote the letter before being surprised by the England stars.

In the video Amelia and the England players held conversations about how perception of women in cricket had held them back.

Barrett added: "Typically someone will look at a girl and be 'well, you don't have enough power to play cricket and that's when i turn around and say 'No. No I'm better than you!"

England Captain Heather Knight also added: "It's great that you've got that passion for cricket. Obviously there is still a lot of work to do in terms of making cricket a sport that girls look to and is normal to be a girl in cricket.

"It's about making little small steps and having people like you sending letter to Tom (Harrison) and telling people that you can play cricket too which is great.

Yesterday (October 8th) Barrett qualified for the Sussex squad and thanked Hastings Priory for their involvement for it as she believes that the club's drive towards equal opprotunities is 'second to none.'