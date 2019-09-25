English Open: Line-up now complete with crowd favourites confirmed

The line-up of players for next month’s 19.com English Open is now complete, with crowd favourites Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump in the field.

The tournament at K2 Crawley runs from October 14 to 20 with 128 players all starting in a flat draw. It’s the first Home Nations event of the season, followed by tournaments in Belfast, Glasgow and Cardiff, with a £1 million bonus available for any player who can win all four.

Tickets are on sale now and fans are strongly urged to book quickly because sessions will sell out now that the line-up has been released. The draw and format will be announced next week.

The best players on the planet will be heading for Sussex, including:

Five-time World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan

Current world number one and World Champion Judd Trump

16-time ranking event winner Neil Robertson

Three-time Crucible king Mark Williams

Defending champion Stuart Bingham

Three-time World Champion Mark Selby

Snooker legend Jimmy White

Former Masters champion Mark Allen

2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy

China’s top player Ding Junhui

Sussex’s top players Mark Davis and Jimmy Robertson

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “It’s an incredibly strong field and it’s going to be a fantastic experience for the fans who are lucky enough to get a ticket to watch it live.

“The coveted Steve Davis Trophy is up for grabs as well as a top prize of £70,000, and the winner will go to the second Home Nations event in Northern Ireland dreaming of the massive £1 million bonus.

“For anyone who loves live sport this is an opportunity not to be missed. Tickets start at just £10 and there are up to nine matches in a single session so fans can see a wide range of players. The experience of watching snooker live cannot be beaten.”

Special offers include all-day tickets for students for £8 and an event pass for every session of the tournament for just £160.

For details visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or call 0871 620 7052.

The Home Nations events are televised on Eurosport and Quest.