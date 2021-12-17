Female safety in focus for Hastings athletes
Carl Denne and Jenny Fry of Hastings Kickboxing Academy staged an excellent self defence workshop attended by members of Hastings Runners, Bexhill RT, Run 1066 and others.
The informative session covered self defence, the importance of presenting a confident manner, being alert and combat-ready to avert dangerous situations, plus confidence building.
Jackie Scott from Run 1066 said: ”We all felt much more confident after the session in how to deal with a situation if it were to arise.”
It was part of an initiative spearheaded by Hastings Runners and Bexhill RT to improve women runners’ safety in the Hastings area, with a private Facebook group recently created for safety ideas and tips to be shared. Runners can buddy up with others in the group to avoid having to run alone at night.
To get involved, email Nick Brown on [email protected]