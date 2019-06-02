Former Hastings ace plays in World Cup

A former Hastings Priory cricketer has been in action at the ICC World Cup 2019 today (Sunday).

Chris Morris, who was Priory’s overseas player during the 2008 Sussex Cricket League season, played for South Africa against Bangladesh at The Oval.

The 32-year-old all-rounder was one of three South Africa bowlers to take two wickets as Bangladesh amassed 330-6 batting first. He then scored 10 off as many balls batting at number eight as South Africa reached 309-8 in reply, losing by 21 runs.

Morris didn’t play in South Africa’s opening match of the tournament against England last Thursday, but was drafted in to the side in the wake of the Proteas’ 104-run defeat.

It was his 35th One Day International appearance and first since February 2018. He has also played in 23 T20 Internationals and four Test matches.

Morris, a right-arm fast medium bowler, took 31 league wickets for Priory at an average of 24.23 with a best of 5-8 against Brighton & Hove. He also scored 402 runs at an average of 40.2, including a superb 113 against Stirlands.

He isn’t the first Priory player to represent South Africa because Morne van Wyk played in 13 One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals between 2003 and 2011.