Great Britain international smashes course record in Hastings race

The course record was broken in the 14th staging of the Hastings Runners 5 Mile Race this morning (Sunday).

Great Britain international Adam Clarke returned to his home town to win the popular annual event in a time of exactly 24 minutes - 33 seconds quicker than the previous record, which was set by Ross Skelton in 2016.

Representing Hastings AC, Clarke, who also won last year’s Hastings Half Marathon, was in a class of his own as he dominated a race which took place in fine conditions with sunny skies and fairly light winds.

Talented youngster Marshall Smith (Ashford AC) finished second in 25:58 and Rhys Boorman (Hastings AC) rounded out the top three in 26:47.

Matt Edmonds was the leading Hastings Runners competitor in fourth in 27:37, while Ben McCallion made it three Hastings AC representatives in the top 10 by finishing eighth in 28:36.

Hastings AC’s Rachael Mulvey was the first lady in 15th overall in 30:02 (chip time 30:01). Becky Morrish (Paddock Wood AC) was second lady in 32:08 (chip time 32:03) and Lydia Growns (Brighton & Hove AC) was third in 32:37 (chip time 32:31).

There were 564 finishers in all and the field included seven competitors from France who were running for the Artois Sport Campus.

All finishers received a 14th anniversary commemorative medal and there were cash prizes for the various category winners.

The race started and finished outside Hastings Town Hall, and followed a flat seafront route in between, with runners initially heading west towards Grosvenor Gardens before heading back east.

Held in memory of former Hastings Runners member Keith Chandler, all race proceeds will again go to St Michael’s Hospice. To date the race has contributed in excess of £55,000.

A race spokesman said: “Thanks go to main sponsor Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and all businesses, individuals and, most importantly, the many runners that continue to support the race.”