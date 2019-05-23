Hastings achieve splendid victory by narrowest of margins

Hastings Athletic Club triumphed by a solitary point in the provisional results at its second Southern Athletics League match of the season.

Having dominated their opening match on home soil, Hastings produced a real team effort to prevail at Tooting on Sunday despite being up against some tough opposition.

Although a lot of their sprinters were injured, Hastings managed to field a competitor in every event and there were a number of personal best performances.

See also: * Hastings talent breaks county championships record

* Great Britain international smashes course record in Hastings race

* St Leonards star targets ‘amazing’ Premier League victory



Man of the match was Rhys Boorman, who stepped up and did just about everything.

An accomplished distance runner, Boorman won the 3,000m in a great time of 9:20. What’s more, he was pipped by a second in the 1,500m, clocked a 2.5-second PB of 2:02.5 in the 800m and ran the 400m hurdles.

Dylan Bolton clocked PBs of 56.3s in the 400m and 4:32.5 in the 1,500m, while Oscar Tomlinson achieved a high jump PB of 1:58. Lewis Courtnage ran an 800m PB of 2:08.00.

As for the women, Riz Maslen - a vet 50 athlete - produced a remarkable four-second 1,500m PB of 5:21, while Becky Mabon knocked a huge 3:14 off her 5,000m PB with 21:20.

Olivia White achieved a hat-trick of PBs, running the 200m in 28.2s and the 400m in 61.3s, as well as leaping 8.73m in the triple jump.

Shelley Clark recorded two PBs, with throws of 7.53m in the hammer and 13.25m in the discus. Rosy Clements set a 1,500m steeplechase PB of 7:06.

Hastings AC achieved two second places in the exciting mixed 4x400m relays. The A team of Boorman, White, Harmony Cooper and Bolton clocked 4:00.4, while the B team of Tomlinson, Evie Clements, Shannon Hopkins-Parry and Lewis Courtnage finished in 4:06.4.

Hastings Athletic Club would like to thank the match officials and is looking for more people interested in becoming a UKA-accredited athletics official. The club will fund the relevant courses. For more details, email dhunneman@hotmail.com