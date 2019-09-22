Hastings and Bexhill off to a disappointing and frustrating start to the season

Hastings and Bexhill got the new season off to a very disappointing and frustrating start.

The players simply did not turn up; there were too many mistakes. Knock- ons, missed tackles and offside gave KCH too much ball; they were a well organised side and caused continuous problems for the home defence.

The H&B management gave home debuts to prop Mihal Lazar and winger Joe Whitehall-Jones. Jake Begg an emerging talent took advantage of another senior outing and played well at flanker.

H&B took an early lead with a well struck penalty from skipper Bruce Steadman; but from then on it was one way traffic with Kings scoring four tries to another Hastings penalty making the half time score 6-26.

Injuries to Dominic Sewell, Ryan Foord and Lazar forced coach Ben Davies into introducing his replacements earlier than planned. Alex Waring replaced Sewell in the second row, Sam Surridge came on for the unlucky Foord and the improving Josh Clark slotted into the front row. Foord's knee and Lazar's ribs look as if they could be out for sometime.

The second half continued in much the same vein with KCH scoring a penalty and three more converted tries for them to run out as worthy winners.

H&B's troubles grew even larger when skipper Steadman had to be carried from the pitch with what looked to be a very badly damaged left ankle.

Next week Hastings and Bexhill will hope for better things when they travel to New Ash Green for the second round of league fixtures.