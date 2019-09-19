Hastings & Bexhill confident of success this season

Hastings & Bexhill RFC kick off their league campaign on Saturday at home to Kings College Hospital.

Coach Ben Davies and his new assistant Allister Coombe are confident of a successful season and have high hopes for a swift return to London Division Rugby.

The new season has started well with convincing wins over Sussex Division 1 rivals Eastbourne and Hellingly.

The duo are complemented by new skipper, stand off, Bruce Steadman. Together they form a strong alliance to develop and play the structured, exciting rugby that has become the H&B trademark of recent seasons.

Allister Coombe started his playing career as an H&B junior at the Polegrove in Bexhill, he moved on to play senior rugby at two of the county’s biggest clubs Worthing and Lewes RFC. He has developed his coaching skills with the H&B colts and several of his players are pushing for selection in the club adult sides.

Steadman has been a 1st XV regular for many seasons having joined the club as a 17-year-old. His increasingly reliable boot and flair for scoring spectacular tries make him the ideal leader for a side built around the core of last years squad.

Chris Butler has joined from Canterbury RFC and looks to be a worthwhile addition to the team.

Alongside the league campaign in Kent Division 1; H&B have also entered the Kent Cup and the Bob Rogers Sussex Shield; so a busy season of both league and cup rugby awaits the Hastings touchline faithful.

The 2nd XV under the leadership of new captain Tom Jones are undergoing a period of rebuilding.

They have made a good start with fixtures against Eastbourne 2s and Rye RFC. Their league season starts away to Ashford Barbarians on Saturday.

The club always welcomes new members; adult training on Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm. The minis, juniors and girls train on Sunday mornings at 10am.If you are interested in playing rugby please contact the club on 01424 444255 or through the website Hastings and Bexhill RFC.