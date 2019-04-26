Hastings & Bexhill target cup final upset

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is preparing for its toughest challenge of the season in the final of a county knockout competition.

H&B will take on higher grade Horsham in the Bob Rogers Sussex Cup decider at East Grinstead RFC tomorrow (Saturday).

Horsham finished runners-up in London Two South East with 18 wins from 22 matches, while H&B came second-from-bottom of London Three South East, although they did beat London Two’s bottom side, Heathfield & Waldron, in the semi-finals.

This is the first time in their history that H&B have reached the final of this competition for Sussex clubs of level eight and above, and coach Ben Davies hopes to have his full squad fit and available.

This season has seen the emergence of an excellent group of players, who have come through the club’s lower sides to claim their places after the retirement of several very experienced players at the end of last season.

H&B will start the game as the underdogs, but cup matches have the habit of producing unexpected results and maybe there will be some new silverware on display at the club’s annual awards dinner in the evening.

Whatever happens on the pitch, you can be sure that the H&B squad will have given every ounce of effort in their pursuit of an upset.