Hastings coach praises ‘really good win’

Hastings Priory Cricket Club played ‘really well’ in ‘a really good win’ against Bognor Regis on Saturday, according to coach Ian Gillespie.

Priory triumphed by 38 runs at Horntye Park to move up to second in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two with three wins out of four so far this term.

Gillespie said: “We played really well. Against a good side, really enthusiastic, very well organised. It was very encouraging.”

Priory posted 206-8 from their 45 overs after choosing to bat and then bowled Bognor out for 168 to win by 38 runs.

“They bowled, but we worked hard and battled well,” continued Gillespie. “They probably had the better of the first 10 overs and bowled very well

“Ryan (Hoadley), Jake (Woolley) and Elliot (Hooper) played really well, and just when we looked like we might get 225, they came back strongly at the end and probably had the better of the last 10 overs.

“After the break, Adam Barton ran in and bowled really well. John Morgan bowled well as well off a slightly shorter run.

“Just when it looked like their Zimbabwean (Roy Kaia) might take them home, Hoaders (Hoadley) snapped him up.

“It was nip and tuck right through the middle overs, but we stuck together, didn’t panic, Tom (Gillespie) led the side well, and the bowlers stuck to their plans and bowled well, and we got home. It was a really good win.”

The following day, Priory beat lower grade Little Common Ramblers in the Sunday T20 Cup before losing to higher grade Eastbourne, for whom Alastair Orr struck a brilliant 114 from just 62 balls.

“Little Common were very plucky and keen to do well, but we were a class above that and played well,” Gillespie continued. “We bowled well and made it very difficult for them, and it was a fairly straightforward win.

“Eastbourne was obviously going to be a tough game. We missed a chance behind the wicket when he (Orr) only had about 80, but he batted superbly.

“We looked like keeping them to about 180, but when he got towards his hundred he played a tremendous range of shots and they accelerated through to 200, which was a big total.

“Our response was really good. Ricky (de Nobrega) played with a lot of freedom and Tom (Gillespie) played nicely, and although it was in their favour, we had a chance.

“But we couldn’t get the boundaries, they fielded really well, the (required run) rate went up and wickets came.”