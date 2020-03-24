Hastings Half Marathon race director 'concerned' entrants 'will still get together'

The race director of the Hastings Half Marathon is 'concerned' runners will still get togteher to run the course this Sunday.

The popular annual race was due to take place this Sunday but was cancelled last week due to the coronavirus outbreak

Eric Hardwick

And race director Eric Hardwick has called on people who still want to do the run to be sensible, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday.

He said: "I am concerned with the Cancellation of this year's Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, that too many entrants may still get together and run the route.

"I would ask all entrants to observe the Government Instructions to keep apart, and not be in groups, and only go out for Exercise.

"Please carry out your own 'Virtual' distance at your own time and place. Not necessarily on Sunday in groups please.

"Help us all by staying healthy,and staying indoors,by following the Government Advice."

More information can be found on our web site www.hastings-half.co.uk